River Cottage Australia property at Tilba up for sale

Read more: Bega District News

The River Cottage Australia property at Central Tilba on the market while host Paul West has temporarily moved up to Newcastle. The iconic Tilba property at 173 Punkalla Road is nestled on the slopes of Gulaga Mountain and comes complete with the main three-bedroom, one-bathroom farm house, as well as a range of sheds and outbuildings, all featured in River Cottage Australia.

