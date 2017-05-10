Property price drop in most capitals

Property price drop in most capitals

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

Property prices have dipped across most of Australia's capital cities, adding to speculation that the housing price boom is past its peak. Latest auction result figures from property information group CoreLogic show the number of auctions, and the number of successful sales, increased in the week to May 14 over the previous week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May 12 Limpball Viagra 14
News We are on track to pass 1.5A C warming in less ... May 11 Global Warming is... 2
News Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15) May 10 Llibertatarian 10
News New childhood vaccination campaign underway May 4 VACCINES AUTISM 1
News Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 5
News America will honor the a dumba refugee deal wit... Apr 22 Joey the Roo 2
News LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17 Apr 21 WILL Dockery 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,036 • Total comments across all topics: 281,033,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC