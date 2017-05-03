Prolific keeper of the Australian flame

Hugh Anderson, writer on Australian folklore and literary history Photo: Supplied With the death of Hugh Anderson on March 3, aged 90, Australia lost one of the last of the postwar generation of literary nationalists, those radical promoters of a distinctive Australian culture.As a friend of writers Bernard O'Dowd and E. J. Brady, nationalist progenitors from the 1890s, Anderson's personal engagement with Australian literary culture connected figures from the 19th century with those of the 21st.From the late 1940s, he wrote prolifically on folklore and literary history, publishing more than 40 books and almost 100 articles.

Chicago, IL

