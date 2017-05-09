Prime minister says IS fighter's son ...

Prime minister says IS fighter's son can return to Australia

The China Post

A 6-year-old Australian boy photographed making an Islamic State movement salute in front of a human body hanging from a cross somewhere in the Middle East was entitled to return to Australia with his siblings, Australia's prime minister said on Monday. But such children who returned from the battlefields of Syria and Iraq would be subjected to "the closest attention" to ensure Australians were safe, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said.

Chicago, IL

