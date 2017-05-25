Pearl diver death 'negligence': father
The father of a pearl diver who died off Western Australia's north coast has accused his employer of "extreme negligence driven by arrogance", saying the company should be punished more. Jarrod Hampton was an experienced scuba diver but had only completed one full day of drift diving for Paspaley Pearling Company on April 14, 2012 when he got into trouble off Eighty Mile Beach and drowned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ...
|Wed
|spytheweb
|2
|The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se...
|May 16
|FireyFellow44
|3
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|14
|We are on track to pass 1.5A C warming in less ...
|May 11
|Global Warming is...
|2
|Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15)
|May 10
|Llibertatarian
|10
|New childhood vaccination campaign underway
|May 4
|VACCINES AUTISM
|1
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC