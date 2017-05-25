Pearl diver death 'negligence': father

Pearl diver death 'negligence': father

The father of a pearl diver who died off Western Australia's north coast has accused his employer of "extreme negligence driven by arrogance", saying the company should be punished more. Jarrod Hampton was an experienced scuba diver but had only completed one full day of drift diving for Paspaley Pearling Company on April 14, 2012 when he got into trouble off Eighty Mile Beach and drowned.

Chicago, IL

