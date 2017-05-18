Optus ups network spend as EPL costs weigh

Optus has suffered a hefty drop in full-year profit as content costs and competition weigh on earnings but the second-ranked telco has flagged a $1.5 billion boost to its network spending after a favourable decision from regulators on roaming charges. Optus says it will spend $1.5 billion over the next year to improve the capacity and coverage of its mobile network, mainly in regional Australia, after the competition watchdog decided not to change rules governing what mobile operators can charge rivals to access their networks.

