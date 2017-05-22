Nhill refugees a model for Australia:...

Nhill refugees a model for Australia: Broad | Video

Read more: Wimmera Mail-Times

MEMBER for Mallee Andrew Broad and joined a bi-partisan effort to increase Australia's sponsored refugee intake and has pointed to Nhill as an example. Labor Member for Gellibrand Tim Watts moved a motion on Monday that governments, businesses and community organisations explore ways to use private sponsorship to expand the resettlement of refugees.

Chicago, IL

