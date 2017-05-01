New data reveals Canberra has Australia's lowest rates of childhood obesity
Only 4.6 per cent of ACT children between the ages of two and 17 are classified as obese compared to a national average of 7.5 percent according to the latest Health Tracker by Area data . In adulthood, the ACT is pipped at the post by Greater Perth which has the lowest adult obesity rates while the ACT has the second-lowest at 24.2 per cent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The RiotACT.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|5
|America will honor the a dumba refugee deal wit...
|Apr 22
|Joey the Roo
|2
|LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17
|Apr 21
|WILL Dockery
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr 16
|TerriB1
|1
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Mohammad Tawhidi in hiding following chilling I...
|Apr 8
|Jay is schizophrenic
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC