New data reveals Canberra has Australia's lowest rates of childhood obesity

Only 4.6 per cent of ACT children between the ages of two and 17 are classified as obese compared to a national average of 7.5 percent according to the latest Health Tracker by Area data . In adulthood, the ACT is pipped at the post by Greater Perth which has the lowest adult obesity rates while the ACT has the second-lowest at 24.2 per cent.

