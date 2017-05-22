Nation-Now 46 mins ago 9:34 a.m.Avocado lattes may be just what...

A caf in Melbourne, Australia, is serving up the frothy coffee complete with designs etched into the foam in hollowed out avocado skins. The Truman Caf in suburban Albert Park doesn't have super-trendy avocado toast on its menu, but it does serve an avocado side and some of the breakfasts are paired with the pear-shaped fruit, including the Truman Brekkie, which consists of sourdough toast, scrambled eggs, hash, avocado, beetroot relish and roasted seeds .The "Avolatte," as the breakthrough beverage is called, has drawn some ribbing from those who find Millennial obsessions to be tiresomely trendy.

