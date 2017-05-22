Nation-Now 46 mins ago 9:34 a.m.Avocado lattes may be just what...
A caf in Melbourne, Australia, is serving up the frothy coffee complete with designs etched into the foam in hollowed out avocado skins. The Truman Caf in suburban Albert Park doesn't have super-trendy avocado toast on its menu, but it does serve an avocado side and some of the breakfasts are paired with the pear-shaped fruit, including the Truman Brekkie, which consists of sourdough toast, scrambled eggs, hash, avocado, beetroot relish and roasted seeds .The "Avolatte," as the breakthrough beverage is called, has drawn some ribbing from those who find Millennial obsessions to be tiresomely trendy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ...
|Mon
|tomin cali
|1
|The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se...
|May 16
|FireyFellow44
|3
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|14
|We are on track to pass 1.5A C warming in less ...
|May 11
|Global Warming is...
|2
|Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15)
|May 10
|Llibertatarian
|10
|New childhood vaccination campaign underway
|May 4
|VACCINES AUTISM
|1
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC