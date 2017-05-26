Mystery SOS sign found in a remote part of Western Australia's Kimberley
An SOS sign made out of rocks has been spotted in a remote part of Western Australia, sparking fears someone - or some people - could be missing. The distress signal was spotted by a helicopter pilot last week in an area known as Swift Bay, about 120 kilometres west of the Kalumburu Aboriginal Community in the Kimberley region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ...
|May 24
|spytheweb
|2
|The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se...
|May 16
|FireyFellow44
|3
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|14
|We are on track to pass 1.5A C warming in less ...
|May 11
|Global Warming is...
|2
|Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15)
|May 10
|Llibertatarian
|10
|New childhood vaccination campaign underway
|May 4
|VACCINES AUTISM
|1
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|Apr '17
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC