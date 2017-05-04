Mum of British man 'left for dead' in...

Mum of British man 'left for dead' in Australian garden

Kyle Ewart's mother Christine believes her son was attacked and says his brain injuries have left him with a new, angry personality and suffering from memory loss The mother of a British man dumped in an Australian garden with a fractured skull said she no longer recognises her son after his 'mystery' brain injuries left him a 'completely different person'. Kyle Ewart, 30, was found unconscious in the garden of a home in Adelaide , South Australia, on April 12 with a fractured skull, blood clot and bleed on the brain.

Chicago, IL

