Muffin a day might keep heart doctor ...

Muffin a day might keep heart doctor away

Yesterday

Australians will have the first opportunities to eat the low-fat blueberry "Good Heart" muffins, which a scientist perfected over several months. The muffins have three grams of beta glucans - a healthy soluble fiber that occurs naturally in the cell walls of oats and cereals.

Chicago, IL

