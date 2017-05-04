May Day march: 'We'll fight attacks o...

May Day march: 'We'll fight attacks on workers and win'

An estimated 1000 people - and a very large pair of makeshift undies - hit the streets of Wollongong on Saturday as part of an ongoing fight for workers' rights. The 2017 May Day march, dubbed the biggest in about a decade, saw union groups - representing nurses and midwives to miners and public servants - make their voices heard.

