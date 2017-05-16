Man jailed for 22 years over Australian backpacker attacks
ADELAIDE, Australia - A man who subjected two backpackers to a violent attack on a remote Australian beach was sentenced Wednesday to 22 years in prison. Roman Heinze, 61, was previously found guilty on six charges including indecent assault, aggravated kidnapping and endangering life in the 2016 assault of two women in South Australia.
