Labor's 'Australians first' ad has been slammed for being racist

9 hrs ago

The fallout from Labor's controversial "Australians first" ad has deepened with claims Bill Shorten's staff saw the commercial before it was aired despite the Opposition leader saying criticism of the ad was "a fair cop". Mr Shorten's office raised concerns about the ad but it wasn't clear if they involved the lack of non-white people in the video, claimed the ABC, with speculation the commercial was squarely aimed at One Nation supporters.

Chicago, IL

