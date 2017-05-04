Kiwis rail against fee changes at Aus...

Kiwis rail against fee changes at Australian universities

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The NZ PM said his foreign minister Gerry Brownlee would be "conveying our unhappiness" during an official visit to Australia this week. A new policy announced in Canberra on Monday proposed funding cuts that will mean subsidies for Kiwis living in Australia will be withdrawn from next year - though Kiwis will still be able to apply for Australian student loans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New childhood vaccination campaign underway Thu VACCINES AUTISM 1
News Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 5
News America will honor the a dumba refugee deal wit... Apr 22 Joey the Roo 2
News LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17 Apr 21 WILL Dockery 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr 16 TerriB1 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 12
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,389 • Total comments across all topics: 280,802,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC