Kiwis rail against fee changes at Australian universities
The NZ PM said his foreign minister Gerry Brownlee would be "conveying our unhappiness" during an official visit to Australia this week. A new policy announced in Canberra on Monday proposed funding cuts that will mean subsidies for Kiwis living in Australia will be withdrawn from next year - though Kiwis will still be able to apply for Australian student loans.
