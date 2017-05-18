Khawaja, Head to lead Australia `A` i...

Khawaja, Head to lead Australia `A` in South Africa4 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Melbourne [Australia], May 19 : Top-order batsman Usman Khawaja will lead the 14-member Australian A squad for the two four-day matches against South Africa A, beginning July 12 at Tukkies in Pretoria. Describing Khawaja as a `proven` leader, national selector Trevor Hohns said the former had captained Australia A before and, therefore, they hopes the left-handed batsman would response well to the extra responsibility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se... May 16 FireyFellow44 3
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May 12 Limpball Viagra 14
News We are on track to pass 1.5A C warming in less ... May 11 Global Warming is... 2
News Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15) May 10 Llibertatarian 10
News New childhood vaccination campaign underway May 4 VACCINES AUTISM 1
News Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 5
News America will honor the a dumba refugee deal wit... Apr 22 Joey the Roo 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,493 • Total comments across all topics: 281,136,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC