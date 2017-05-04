Infamous Cape Breton crime remembered

Sunday marks the 25th anniversary of the most infamous crime in Cape Breton's history and an event that's been described as robbing the island of its innocence. On May 7, 1992, a botched robbery at the Sydney River McDonald's restaurant resulted in the murders of workers James Fagan, 27, Donna Warren, 22, and Neil Burroughs Jr., 29, while Arleen MacNeil was shot and left permanently disabled by a brain injury.

