How did a drug bust in Bali become an Australian obsession?

Next week, after an exhaustively chronicled stint in a Balinese prison for smuggling marijuana to the Indonesian island, Schapelle Corby is expected to return to Australia. Her homecoming marks the climax of a tale that divided and in many ways defined Australia, where the obsession with the woman the nation once protectively dubbed "Our Schapelle" has not faded, even if belief in her innocence has.

Chicago, IL

