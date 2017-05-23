Guinea: Police Investigate Case of African Girl Held As 'Sex Slave' in Australia

Kuala Lumpur - The 17-year-old from Guinea told investigators she was flown to Sydney via Paris in early April after a man in her home country offered her a job as a cleaner in Australia Australian police said on Friday they were investigating the case of a West African girl who said she had been held as a sex slave and repeatedly assaulted before she made an escape. The 17-year-old from Guinea told investigators she was flown to Sydney via Paris in early April after a man in her home country offered her a job as a cleaner in Australia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.