Guilty: Meirion Morris murdered neigh...

Guilty: Meirion Morris murdered neighbour Jade Cady in 'drug deal gone bad'

2 hrs ago

The family of slain Wollongong man Jade Cady has broken down in tears in court after a jury took less than 90 minutes to find his neighbour guilty of murder. Meirion Thomas Morris bludgeoned Mr Cady in the neck with a hammer inside a block of units on New Dapto Road in November 2014 after the pair had smoked cannabis together.

Chicago, IL

