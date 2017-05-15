Guilty: Meirion Morris murdered neighbour Jade Cady in 'drug deal gone bad'

The family of slain Wollongong man Jade Cady has broken down in tears in court after a jury took less than 90 minutes to find his neighbour guilty of murder. Meirion Thomas Morris bludgeoned Mr Cady in the neck with a hammer inside a block of units on New Dapto Road in November 2014 after the pair had smoked cannabis together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Illawarra Mercury.