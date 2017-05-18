Fresh fight opens on same-sex marriage

A fresh fight has broken out over marriage equality after the Australian Medical Association came out in support for bipartisan change. President Michael Gannon has penned letters to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Labor leader Bill Shorten, calling for a bipartisan approach to the issue.

Chicago, IL

