Forecasters predict warmer than average Australia winter
Don't put away your bathers yet! Forecasters predict a warmer than average winter ahead for the east coast as sea temperatures rise Winter will get off to a freezing start but you won't be needing to rug up for too long or keep the umbrella handy. 'This outlook is influenced by warmer than average tropical Pacific sea surface temperatures and a cooler eastern Indian Ocean,' Bureau of Meterology Senior Climatologist Robyn Duell told N ews.com.au .
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ...
|May 24
|spytheweb
|2
|The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se...
|May 16
|FireyFellow44
|3
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|14
|We are on track to pass 1.5A C warming in less ...
|May 11
|Global Warming is...
|2
|Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15)
|May 10
|Llibertatarian
|10
|New childhood vaccination campaign underway
|May 4
|VACCINES AUTISM
|1
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|Apr '17
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|5
