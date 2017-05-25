Forecasters predict warmer than avera...

Forecasters predict warmer than average Australia winter

2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Don't put away your bathers yet! Forecasters predict a warmer than average winter ahead for the east coast as sea temperatures rise Winter will get off to a freezing start but you won't be needing to rug up for too long or keep the umbrella handy. 'This outlook is influenced by warmer than average tropical Pacific sea surface temperatures and a cooler eastern Indian Ocean,' Bureau of Meterology Senior Climatologist Robyn Duell told N ews.com.au .

Chicago, IL

