Fallen soldier Stuart Reddan remembered as proud serviceman

Hundreds of mourners gathered to say goodbye to 21-year-old Sunshine Coast soldier Stuart Reddan, who died during a training exercise at Shoalwater Bay. Trooper Reddan, who served in the 2/14 Light Horse Regiment, was farewelled with full military honours by family, friends and fellow soldiers at a funeral home in his home town of Buderim on Tuesday morning.

