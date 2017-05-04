Expat Party to contest 2017 election
The Expat Party wants a stronger voice in New Zealand's Parliament for the 650,000 Kiwis living in Australia, many of whom are ineligible for health, education and welfare entitlements across the Tasman. The Expat Party had planned to run in 2014 and signed up 1200 paid-up members - well above the required threshold of 500 - but was unable to get registered in time because the Electoral Commission could not confirm some of its members.
