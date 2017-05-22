Eden man to stand trial over child sex

Eden man Reinhard Drenkhahn will stand trial for historic child sex offences allegedly committed in Wagga Wagga and Eden in the early 2000s. Drenkhahn, 65, faced Bega Local Court on May 23 charged with sexual intercourse with a person aged between 10 and 16, aggravated sexual assault of a person under the age of 16, and three counts of aggravated indecent assault of a person under the age of 16, between January 2001 and February 2003.

