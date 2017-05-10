Ed Sheeran announces Australia tour
The 'Shape of You' hitmaker will head to Australia in March next year for a series of stadium shows in support of his latest album 'Divide', which was released earlier this year. According to Australian newspaper The Herald Sun, ticket prices to see the pop superstar will be capped at $165, and Ed will reportedly be offering two lower-priced ticket options, at around $70 and $100.
