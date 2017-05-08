Dublin-born Qantas chief hit with pie...

Dublin-born Qantas chief hit with pie in Australia

1 hr ago Read more: RTE.ie

Qantas Airways Ltd Chief Executive Alan Joyce kept his cool after a man smeared a cream pie in his face during a business breakfast in Perth, Australia. Dublin-born Mr Joyce was speaking when a man in a business suit walked onto the stage, reached around to rub the pie in his face, and calmly walked away, 7 News television showed.

Chicago, IL

