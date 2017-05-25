Dozens of aboriginal Australians walk out of meeting on their future

Dozens of Australian indigenous leaders walked out of a national meeting on Thursday in protest against a plan to accept constitutional recognition, indigenous leader Geoff Clark told Reuters. Local performers dance during the opening ceremony for the National Indigenous Constitutional Convention at Mutitjulu near Uluru in central Australia SYDNEY: Dozens of Australian indigenous leaders walked out of a national meeting on their future on Thursday in protest against a plan to accept constitutional recognition, indigenous leader Geoff Clark said.

