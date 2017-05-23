Coroner: Police should have moved in ...

Coroner: Police should have moved in earlier in Sydney siege

Read more: Powhatan Today

Police responding to a deadly hostage crisis in a Sydney cafe underestimated the gunman's threat and should have stormed the building earlier, rather than waiting to act until the gunman had killed a captive, a coroner said Wednesday after concluding a 2-A1 2 year inquiry. The coroner's findings follow intense criticism from many of the 18 hostages and families of the victims, who have long questioned why police waited nearly 17 hours to enter the Lindt Cafe and end the December 2014 siege.

Chicago, IL

