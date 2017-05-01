COLUMN-Australia gas export restrictions only damage reputation: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, May 2 When governments adopt new policies the benchmark for success should be that the change works, is efficient and fair to all parties and does not create unintended consequences. The decision by the Australian government to restrict exports of natural gas if the domestic market is constrained meets none of these criteria, although it may just persuade an increasingly angry public that the authorities are doing something.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
