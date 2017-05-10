China on spying spree against Austral...

China on spying spree against Australia, defence secretary says

Read more: NEWS.com.au

China is conducting extensive espionage against Australia, Canberra's most senior defence department official said on Friday, in a rare public accusation against its largest trading partner. Chinese spying on Australia has been the subject of much speculation by analysts but senior government officials have largely steered clear of making public complaints.

