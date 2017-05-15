Carter Holt pulls A$55.4M dividend fr...

Carter Holt pulls A$55.4M dividend from Australia in 2016

Carter Holt Harvey Group pulled out an A$55.4 million dividend from its Australian unit in 2016, its first such return after several years of shoring up the wood products company's books. The Australian unit's holding company, Carter Holt Harvey Building Products, paid a dividend bigger than its profit of A$21.3 million in calendar 2016, down from A$30.7 million a year earlier, financial statements lodged with the Australian Securities & Investments Commission show.

