Canberra mourns death of former ACT Parliamentarian Jayson Hinder in motorcycle accident
The Canberra community is today mourning the death of former ACT Parliamentarian and Member for Ginninderra Jayson Hinder who was killed in a motorcycle crash in California. Mr Hinder was a lawyer, businessman and the former chairman of Canberra Community Bank, which owns four Bendigo Bank franchises in Canberra.
