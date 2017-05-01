Canberra mourns death of former ACT P...

Canberra mourns death of former ACT Parliamentarian Jayson Hinder in motorcycle accident

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The RiotACT

The Canberra community is today mourning the death of former ACT Parliamentarian and Member for Ginninderra Jayson Hinder who was killed in a motorcycle crash in California. Mr Hinder was a lawyer, businessman and the former chairman of Canberra Community Bank, which owns four Bendigo Bank franchises in Canberra.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The RiotACT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 5
News America will honor the a dumba refugee deal wit... Apr 22 Joey the Roo 2
News LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17 Apr 21 WILL Dockery 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr 16 TerriB1 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 12
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News Mohammad Tawhidi in hiding following chilling I... Apr 8 Jay is schizophrenic 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,009 • Total comments across all topics: 280,704,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC