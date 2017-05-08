Budget 2017: Victoria shortchanged in $75b infrastructure spending spree

A 10-year, $75 billion infrastructure spending spree, including a potential buy-out of the Snowy Hydro scheme from the states and a $20 billion "once in a generation" rail line upgrade, is the centrepiece of the Turnbull government's economic growth plan. But the $1 billion directed towards Victorian road and rail projects in this year's budget falls short of the $6.6 billion that Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas said during last Tuesday's state budget would be a "fair share" of the national infrastructure spend.

