Brisbane River Catchment Flood Study release prompts flood-management plans

Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Homes across south-east Queensland could be added to the list of flood-prone properties as councils get handed data to devise new flood-management plans. The Brisbane River Catchment Flood Study, released on Friday, used 170 years of rainfall data and 11,340 scenarios that influence flooding, to guide local councils towards the crucial first step of developing strategies and flood resilience options.

