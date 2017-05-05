Brisbane River Catchment Flood Study release prompts flood-management plans
Homes across south-east Queensland could be added to the list of flood-prone properties as councils get handed data to devise new flood-management plans. The Brisbane River Catchment Flood Study, released on Friday, used 170 years of rainfall data and 11,340 scenarios that influence flooding, to guide local councils towards the crucial first step of developing strategies and flood resilience options.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New childhood vaccination campaign underway
|Thu
|VACCINES AUTISM
|1
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|5
|America will honor the a dumba refugee deal wit...
|Apr 22
|Joey the Roo
|2
|LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17
|Apr 21
|WILL Dockery
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr 16
|TerriB1
|1
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC