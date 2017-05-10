Australia's Endeavour Energy power gr...

Australia's Endeavour Energy power grid sold to Macquarie-led consortium - source

May 11 Australian power grid Endeavour Energy has been sold to a consortium led by Macquarie Group , a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The majority stake in Endeavour sold by the New South Wales government was expected to fetch at least A$4 billion .

Chicago, IL

