Australia's Endeavour Energy power grid sold to Macquarie-led consortium - source
May 11 Australian power grid Endeavour Energy has been sold to a consortium led by Macquarie Group , a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The majority stake in Endeavour sold by the New South Wales government was expected to fetch at least A$4 billion .
