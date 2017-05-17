Australia's deputy tax chief charged in relation to son's alleged fraud

Police seized assets including Aus$15 million in cash, two planes, 18 properties, 24 luxury and vintage cars, firearms, artwork and rare wines AFP/WILLIAM WEST, WILLIAM WEST SYDNEY: Australian police have smashed a massive fraud syndicate and seized planes, guns, and luxury cars, they said Thursday , with a top-ranking tax official and his son embroiled in the scam. Nine people were held during raids on homes and businesses across New South Wales state on Wednesday, accused of conspiracy to defraud the government of A$165 million in one of the biggest ever white collar crimes in Australia.

