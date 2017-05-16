Australians are consuming double the ...

Australians are consuming double the recommended salt intake, study finds

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: The Age

Health experts have been relying on the Australian Health Survey to say the average Australian consumes 6.2 grams of salt a day, which is marginally higher than the World Health Organisation's recommended maximum of 5 grams and therefore little cause for alarm. Reducing your salt intake doesnA A ATMt have to mean bland meals that bore your tastebuds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se... 2 hr CodeTalker 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May 12 Limpball Viagra 14
News We are on track to pass 1.5A C warming in less ... May 11 Global Warming is... 2
News Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15) May 10 Llibertatarian 10
News New childhood vaccination campaign underway May 4 VACCINES AUTISM 1
News Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 5
News America will honor the a dumba refugee deal wit... Apr 22 Joey the Roo 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,471 • Total comments across all topics: 281,054,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC