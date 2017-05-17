Australian Tax Official Charged in $123M Fraud Probe
Australian Federal Police Deputy Commissioner Leanne Close leaves a press conference with Australian Taxation Office Acting Commissioner of Taxation Andrew Mills after the AFP smashed a massive tax fraud syndicate and seized planes, guns and luxury cars, in Sydney, May 18, 2017. A top-ranking tax official and his son were among those held after raids on homes and businesses across New South Wales state on May 17. Australian police say a senior tax bureaucrat and his son are among 10 people charged in a sophisticated tax fraud that netted 165 million Australian dollars in less than a year.
