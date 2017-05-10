Australian suffers multiple bite woun...

Australian suffers multiple bite wounds in croc attack

SYDNEY: An Australian man searching for food in a river by a remote Aboriginal community has survived with multiple bite wounds after a crocodile mauled his chest and arm, paramedics said Wednesday. The 54-year-old was "collecting food in the local waterway" at Palumpa some 353 kilometres southwest of Darwin on Tuesday afternoon when he was attacked, NT CareFlight Rescue Helicopter said.

