Australian soldier killed in live-fire training exercise

Trump mocks Comey backlash: President accuses Cryin' Chuck Schumer of hypocrisy after Senate minority leader claims firing of FBI director has 'shattered' the criminal justice system Blindsided James Comey thought he was being PRANKED when news he was fired by Trump flashed up on TV while he spoke to FBI employees in LA White House claims FBI boss was fired for announcing probe into HILLARY emails during election but Democrats claim it's a bid to cover up Trump links to Russia 'Trump would scream at the TV during reports about links with Russia' claims White House aide, as calls mount for independent counsel to probe campaign links with Kremlin 'FUN FACT: Nixon never fired the Director of the FBI': President gets trolled by Tricky Dicky's Library, while critics ask if this is Trump's 'Saturday Night Massacre' Republican Intelligence Committee chairman Richard Burr 'troubled' by Comey's ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.