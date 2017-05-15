Australian pub pulls posters telling men to alert staff if their date ...

An Aussie pub has removed signs which appeared to parody anti-sexual harassment signs sometimes found in women's bathrooms that encourage women to let staff know if they feel unsafe on a date after management received complaints. The Crown & Anchor Hotel in Newcastle, New South Wales, said it has removed signs from its men's bathrooms which encouraged men to order a "Blue Crown Cocktail" if their date would not "stop talking about herself" so they could be escorted away from the venue.

