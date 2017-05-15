Australian pub pulls posters telling ...

Australian pub pulls posters telling men to alert staff if their date ...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Stuff.co.nz

An Aussie pub has removed signs which appeared to parody anti-sexual harassment signs sometimes found in women's bathrooms that encourage women to let staff know if they feel unsafe on a date after management received complaints. The Crown & Anchor Hotel in Newcastle, New South Wales, said it has removed signs from its men's bathrooms which encouraged men to order a "Blue Crown Cocktail" if their date would not "stop talking about herself" so they could be escorted away from the venue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May 12 Limpball Viagra 14
News We are on track to pass 1.5A C warming in less ... May 11 Global Warming is... 2
News Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15) May 10 Llibertatarian 10
News New childhood vaccination campaign underway May 4 VACCINES AUTISM 1
News Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 5
News America will honor the a dumba refugee deal wit... Apr 22 Joey the Roo 2
News LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17 Apr 21 WILL Dockery 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,598 • Total comments across all topics: 281,047,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC