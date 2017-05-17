Australian prison officer plotted to ...

Australian prison officer plotted to murder husband after his affair, court hears

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Sharon Yarnton is facing trial in the NSW District Court, charged with attempting to cause an explosion or fire with the intent to murder her husband. After 23 years of marriage, Australians Sharon and Dean Yarntona planned one last meal together before they went their separate ways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se... Tue FireyFellow44 3
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May 12 Limpball Viagra 14
News We are on track to pass 1.5A C warming in less ... May 11 Global Warming is... 2
News Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15) May 10 Llibertatarian 10
News New childhood vaccination campaign underway May 4 VACCINES AUTISM 1
News Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 5
News America will honor the a dumba refugee deal wit... Apr 22 Joey the Roo 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,057 • Total comments across all topics: 281,091,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC