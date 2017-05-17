Australian prison officer plotted to murder husband after his affair, court hears
Sharon Yarnton is facing trial in the NSW District Court, charged with attempting to cause an explosion or fire with the intent to murder her husband. After 23 years of marriage, Australians Sharon and Dean Yarntona planned one last meal together before they went their separate ways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se...
|Tue
|FireyFellow44
|3
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|14
|We are on track to pass 1.5A C warming in less ...
|May 11
|Global Warming is...
|2
|Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15)
|May 10
|Llibertatarian
|10
|New childhood vaccination campaign underway
|May 4
|VACCINES AUTISM
|1
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|5
|America will honor the a dumba refugee deal wit...
|Apr 22
|Joey the Roo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC