Australian music legend Russell Morri...

Australian music legend Russell Morris laments The Voice generation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Age

Russell Morris is the wonderful voice behind some of Australia's biggest and best songs - The Real Thing, Wings of an Eagle , Sweet Sweet Love and more recently Sharkmouth , the title track of his 2012 Australian blues album of the Year. But even he wouldn't put himself forward for Nine's pop grooming show, The Voice, if it had existed when he was starting out in the mid-1960s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se... Tue FireyFellow44 3
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May 12 Limpball Viagra 14
News We are on track to pass 1.5A C warming in less ... May 11 Global Warming is... 2
News Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15) May 10 Llibertatarian 10
News New childhood vaccination campaign underway May 4 VACCINES AUTISM 1
News Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 5
News America will honor the a dumba refugee deal wit... Apr 22 Joey the Roo 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,188 • Total comments across all topics: 281,094,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC