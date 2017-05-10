Australian man Stephen Richardson str...

Australian man Stephen Richardson strangled to death in his Bali villa

Australian man Stephen Richardson was strangled to death in his Sanur villa, with Bali police suspecting the killer was known to the 63-year-old. However Denpasar police chief Hadi Purnomo said the witness accounts were yet to lead police to a suspect over the former maritime worker's mysterious death between dawn and midday on Sunday.

