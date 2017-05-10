Australian Fossils Hint At Where To Search For Life On Mars
Old rocks found in the Australian Outback have some weighty implications, scientists say: They hint at the environment in which life on Earth originated Scientists in Australia say they have found biological signatures of life in rocks that also show the presence of a hot spring, lending weight to a theory that the earliest life on Earth might have originated in freshwater hot springs on land rather than in deep-sea hydrothermal vents . The fossil finding predates the previous oldest evidence for life on land by almost 600 million years, the scientists say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15)
|10 hr
|Llibertatarian
|10
|New childhood vaccination campaign underway
|May 4
|VACCINES AUTISM
|1
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|5
|America will honor the a dumba refugee deal wit...
|Apr 22
|Joey the Roo
|2
|LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17
|Apr 21
|WILL Dockery
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr 16
|TerriB1
|1
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC