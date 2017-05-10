Australian Fossils Hint At Where To S...

Australian Fossils Hint At Where To Search For Life On Mars

Old rocks found in the Australian Outback have some weighty implications, scientists say: They hint at the environment in which life on Earth originated Scientists in Australia say they have found biological signatures of life in rocks that also show the presence of a hot spring, lending weight to a theory that the earliest life on Earth might have originated in freshwater hot springs on land rather than in deep-sea hydrothermal vents . The fossil finding predates the previous oldest evidence for life on land by almost 600 million years, the scientists say.

Chicago, IL

