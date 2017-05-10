Australian Fossils Hint At Where To Search For Life On Mars

Old rocks found in the Australian Outback have some weighty implications, scientists say: They hint at the environment in which life on Earth originated Scientists in Australia say they have found biological signatures of life in rocks that also show the presence of a hot spring, lending weight to a theory that the earliest life on Earth might have originated in freshwater hot springs on land rather than in deep-sea hydrothermal vents . The fossil finding predates the previous oldest evidence for life on land by almost 600 million years, the scientists say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.