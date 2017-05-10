Australian Cardinal George Pell accused of sexually abused choirboys in explosive new book
Cardinal George Pell, 75, is the third most senior member of the Catholic Church and in charge of the Vatican's finances. He vehemently denies sex abuse allegations made against him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Fri
|Limpball Viagra
|14
|We are on track to pass 1.5A C warming in less ...
|Thu
|Global Warming is...
|2
|Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15)
|May 10
|Llibertatarian
|10
|New childhood vaccination campaign underway
|May 4
|VACCINES AUTISM
|1
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|5
|America will honor the a dumba refugee deal wit...
|Apr 22
|Joey the Roo
|2
|LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17
|Apr 21
|WILL Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC