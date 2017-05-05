Australian Army soldier killed during training exercise identified as Stuart Reddan
The Australian soldier who died during a training exercise at Shoalwater Bay has been identified as Sunshine Coast man Stuart Reddan. The Australian Defence Force said the soldier received first aid from ambulance officers at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.
