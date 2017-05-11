Australia warns travelers to not brin...

Australia warns travelers to not bring in hitchhiking toads

The Washington Post

CANBERRA, Australia - Australian quarantine authorities on Thursday urged travelers through Asia to avoid bringing in hitchhiking amphibians after a passenger arrived at an airport with a dead Indonesian toad in his shoe. The Department of Agriculture of Water Resources warned travelers to check their luggage and other belongings for biohazards after toads from Thailand and Indonesia were found recently at three Australian airports.

Chicago, IL

